On the campaign trail and since taking office, President Trump has made some significant promises about the kind of health care he’d provide for the American people.

But Trump’s efforts to come through on these promises have faced several hurdles along the way. In March, the House failed to bring a bill to the floor for a vote, before later managing to pass a controversial one. The Congressional Budget Office determined that bill, if enacted, would leave 23 million more Americans uninsured in the next decade.

That House bill then moved to the Senate, and this week’s episode of “Can He Do That?” examines what’s happened since.

On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) decided to delay a vote on his health-care proposal, with a goal to submit a new version of the bill to the CBO by Friday. (The CBO determined the first version of the Senate bill would leave 22 million Americans uninsured in the next 10 years and would reduce the deficit by $321 million.)

The new CBO review will take about two weeks, making for a pretty tight timeline for Senators to vote before August recess. The bill needs to win over 50 of the 52 Republican senators to pass.

So where do things stand now? What is President Trumps role in all of this? What changes can we expect in the Senate’s forthcoming version of the bill? And how far does this effort move the needle on the Republican promise to repeal and replace Obamacare?

Health policy reporter and author of The Health 202 newsletter Paige W. Cunningham answers these questions and explains what’s at stake. Plus, we talk to Republican Mayor John Giles of Mesa, Ariz., about how health-care legislation affects his constituents.

