Special counsel Robert Mueller, left, at the Capitol on June 21. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has hired 15 attorneys to join his team looking at Russian meddling in the 2016 election and whether there was any collusion between the Kremlin and the Trump campaign. President Trump and his allies have criticized the team for some members' political donations, which have gone almost exclusively to Democrats.

A spokesman for the special counsel would confirm the names of only 13 team members. Below is a look at who they are, and how much they have given to political campaigns over the years.

James Quarles

Quarles worked as an assistant special prosecutor on the Watergate Special Prosecution Force. He came with Mueller from the law firm WilmerHale.

He donated more than $30,000 to various Democratic campaigns in 2016, including $2,700 to Hillary Clinton, though his giving dates back two decades. Quarles also gave $2,500 in 2015 to Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, and $250 to then-Sen. George Allen (R-Va.) in 2005.

Jeannie Rhee

Rhee is a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Office of Legal Counsel and assistant U.S. attorney in D.C. She also came from WilmerHale.

Rhee donated a total of $5,400 to Clinton’s campaign in 2015 and 2016, and a total of $4,800 to the Obama Victory Fund in 2008 and 2011. She also made smaller donations totaling $1,750 to the DNC and to various Democrats running for the Senate.

Andrew Weissmann (Jeff Mitchell/Reuters)

Andrew Weissmann

Weissmann served as the chief of the Justice Department’s fraud section, where he oversaw corruption investigations, including the probe into cheating by Volkswagen on diesel emissions tests.

Weissmann donated $2,300 to the Obama Victory Fund in 2008, $2,000 to the DNC in 2006 and at least $2,300 to the Clinton campaign in 2007. Records seem to indicate a duplicate donation on the same day, though Carr said Weissmann could confirm only one and would have to review records to assess whether the other might have been a recording error.

Andrew D. Goldstein

Goldstein headed the public corruption unit in the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York. He had worked there under Preet Bharara, whom President Trump fired as U.S. attorney after he refused to resign.

Goldstein donated $3,300 to Obama's campaigns in 2008 and 2012.

Elizabeth Prelogar

Prelogar is a lawyer in the solicitor general’s office.

She donated $250 each to Clinton’s campaign and the Obama Victory Fund 2016 and 2012.

Brandon Van Grack

Van Grack is a Justice Department national security division prosecutor.

He donated $286.77 to Obama’s campaign in 2008.

Rush Atkinson

Atkinson is a trial attorney in the Justice Department's fraud section.

He donated $200 to Clinton’s campaign in 2016.

Michael Dreeben

Dreeben is a Justice Department deputy solicitor general who has argued more than 100 cases before the Supreme Court.

Federal records show he has made no political donations, though one by a man with the same name has been confused as having come from him.

Aaron Zebley

Zebley is a former assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia and served as Mueller’s chief of staff when Mueller was FBI director. He came with Mueller from WilmerHale.

Federal records show he has made no political donations.

Lisa Page

Page worked in the FBI General Counsel’s Office and had previously been a trial attorney in the Justice Department’s organized crime and gang section.

Federal records show she has made no political donations.

Adam Jed

Jed is an appellate lawyer from the Justice Department’s civil division.

Federal records show he has made no political donations.

Aaron Zelinsky

Zelinsky is an assistant U.S. attorney in Maryland.

Federal records show he has made no political donations.

Zainab Ahmad

Ahmad is an assistant U.S. attorney in the Eastern District of New York who specializes in counterterrorism cases. She was recently profiled in the New Yorker, which reported she had successfully prosecuted 13 terrorism cases since 2009 without a single loss.

Federal records show she has made no political donations.