

President Trump meets with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday in Hamburg at the G-20 summit . (AP)

HAMBURG — Ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May on Saturday morning, President Trump confirmed that he will travel to London this year and he said the United States and the United Kingdom would ink a new trade deal soon.

Trump said that he and May had developed a “very special” relationship. And as Britain prepares to leave the European Union, Trump promised that “a very powerful deal” on trade would be reached “very very quickly” as a result of their talks.

"I think trade will be a very big factor between our two countries," Trump added.

Trump and May sat down for an official bilateral session on the second day of the G-20 summit, amid high stakes talks with several world leaders.

May was the first foreign leader to visit Trump at the White House after the inauguration. A bilateral trade deal between the United States and the U.K. has not yet materialized. And trade remains a difficult subject between the U.S. and its European allies, as the U.S.'s threat to impose tariffs on certain products has been met with promises of retaliation from the E.U.

Trump’s visit to Britain has not yet been scheduled and has reportedly been up in the air in the wake of his dispute with London Mayor Sadiq Khan over terrorism.

But Trump on Saturday sounded confident that a trip to the British capital would happen.

“I will be going to London,” Trump said when asked by reporters in the room if the visit was still on. He added on timing that he will "work that out."

The president also commented on his highly anticipated meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, which he called “tremendous.”