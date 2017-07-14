The center of the news cycle this week hasn’t quite been the president himself, but instead his oldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

We delve deep into Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Kremlin-connected Russian lawyer and his subsequent release of emails that led to said meeting.

The meeting and those emails raise some questions that are integral to investigations into the Trump campaign and Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Was Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russia lawyer actually in violation of the law? How does this fit into the investigation underway by special prosecutor Robert S. Mueller III?

In this week's episode of "Can He Do That?", we answer these questions with insight and analysis from experts: Jens David Ohlin, vice dean and professor at Cornell Law School, explains the law when it comes to accepting anything of value from a foreign government during a campaign. And Tracy Sefl, political consultant and former Clinton staffer, takes us into the world of opposition research.

Plus, "Trump Revealed" author and Post senior editor Marc Fisher is back on the show to talk about the president's reaction to the news and address what questions are still outstanding.

Listen to the full episode below.

