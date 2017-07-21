The White House declared this week “Made in America” week, a distinction to promote one of President Trump’s most prominent campaign promises: We'll produce more goods in this country to keep manufacturing jobs in America.

Much of Trump’s success in the 2016 election has been attributed to his effective communication of this economic message and his promise to bring back jobs to America’s working class.

But how much influence does a president have to bring back jobs lost to an evolving economy? What levers can a president use to revive a manufacturing industry that has been in decline for decades?

The Washington Post's senior economic correspondent Damian Paletta is on this week's episode of “Can He Do That?” to help us answer one critical question: Trump promised to bring back jobs to working-class Americans. Can he do that?

We talk to Amy Goldstein, Pulitzer Prize-winning Post reporter and author of “Janesville: An American Story” about what happens to a town when its factory closes. Plus, Scott Paul, the president of the Alliance for American Manufacturing, tells us about what can be done to help the manufacturing industry.

Listen to the full episode below.

Each week, ‘Can He Do That?’ examines the powers and limitations of the American presidency, focusing on one area where Trump is seemingly breaking precedent. We answer the critical questions about what today’s news means for the future of the highest office in the nation.

