

New White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly shook hands with President Trump after Kelly's swearing-in ceremony Monday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The White House is touting a new sense of discipline with the arrival this week of retired general John F. Kelly as President Trump's new chief of staff. But apparently Trump will keep tweeting.

“Only the Fake News Media and Trump enemies want me to stop using Social Media,” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning, noting he has a reach of 110 million people on Twitter, Facebook and other platforms. “Only way for me to get the truth out!”

Trump has used Twitter for a wide range of purposes, including announcing new policy, as he did last week when he ordered that transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the military in any capacity.

Trump has also repeatedly taken aim at the media and urged, with limited success, members of Congress to vote with him on issues such as health care.

Many of the president’s pronouncements have been cheered by his political base, but even some of Trump’s allies have counseled that he temper his tweets on certain subjects, including the ongoing Russia investigation.

Kelly showed he could flex his muscle on Day One in the White House, ousting just-arrived communications director Anthony Scaramucci and seeking to streamline staff reporting directly to Trump.

Trump has been active on Twitter since Kelly arrived, but his tweets have been relatively tame so far. On Tuesday morning, for example, he said that the stock market could hit an all-time high by the end of the day. “Mainstream media seldom mentions!” Trump wrote.