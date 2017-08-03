

President Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel National Scout Reserve, W.Va., U.S., July 24, 2017. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice will switch affiliation from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party at President Trump's rally in the state Thursday night, according to a Republican official familiar with the announcement.

Justice, who was until 2015 was registered as a Republican, is one of the last remaining Democrats elected to statewide positions in the state. Trump won West Virginia by 42 points over Democrat Hillary Clinton. The switch was first reported by the New York Times.

The president teased that he had a “big announcement” planned for the Thursday night rally. It is the second visit Trump has made to the state in as many weeks. Last week he spoke at the National Scout Jamboree, delivering a speech so raucous that the chief executive of the Boy Scouts of America apologized for its political nature.

Justice made headlines by refusing to endorse Clinton during the 2016 election. But the coal and real estate executive won the election for governor as a Democrat despite Clinton's massive loss to Trump. Trump campaigned promising to bring back coal mines to states like West Virginia.

The switch would make the first time that a Democratic governor has switched to the Republican Party since 1991.

Jon Thompson, a spokesman for the Republican Governor's Association, said that Justice likely “felt like an outsider in his own party.”

But it appears that the state Republican Party wasn't given much notice.

Hours before the news broke of Justice's switch, the West Virginia GOP Twitter account was still attacking Justice.

"Low-Energy @WVGovernor Refuses To Stop Millions Of $$ In Contracts To Companies Who Cheated WV Taxpayers. Sad!" read the tweet.

According to a Democratic Party official, Justice didn't even notify his staff of the change and did not inform party officials.

Amber Phillips and Sean Sullivan contributed to this report.