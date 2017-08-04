It was just one week ago that Trump announced — in tweets, of course — that Reince Priebus would no longer be serving as White House chief of staff. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly would take his place.

Trump’s choice to put Kelly, a four-star Marine general, in the chief of staff role has been lauded by many who believe that Kelly can bring some order to a White House that has faced controversy, shake-ups and failed to make progress on much of the president's agenda. But can Kelly do that?

This week's episode of “Can He Do That?” answers that question: Can a new chief of staff fix a White House in turmoil?

We talked to Kristine Simmons, a former special assistant to President George W. Bush and vice president of government affairs at the Partnership for Public Service, Chris Whipple, author of "The Gatekeepers: How The White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency," and The Post's national correspondent Greg Jaffe, who has covered Kelly's military career for years.

Listen to the full episode below.

