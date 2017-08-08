

Then-Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2016. (Molly Riley/AP)

President Trump on Tuesday offered his endorsement in a special U.S. Senate race in Alabama to Sen. Luther Strange, weighing in on a contest in which the leading Republicans have sought to embrace the president.

“Senator Luther Strange has done a great job representing the people of the Great State of Alabama,” Trump said on Twitter. “He has my complete and total endorsement!”

Trump’s announcement comes a week before the special GOP primary to fill the seat vacated by Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) after he became attorney general.

[In Alabama ad war, a race to embrace Trump (and reject McConnell)]

Strange, a former Alabama attorney general, was appointed in February by Alabama’s governor to temporarily fill Sessions’s seat.

The race also includes Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), who has been battered by ads playing back his 2016 skepticism about Trump. He is running on endorsements from many of Trump’s strongest media allies.

Others competing for the GOP nomination include Roy Moore, the former chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court.

The primary takes place Aug. 15, with a runoff to follow unless one candidate clears 50 percent of the vote. The general election is scheduled in December.

David Weigel contributed to this report.