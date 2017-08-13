

Vice President Pence, right, pictured with President Trump on June 22. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

CARTAGENA, Colombia — Vice President Pence during a visit here Sunday more forcefully condemned the white nationalists behind violence in Virginia than President Trump had a day earlier, singling out what he called “dangerous fringe groups” and vowing to prosecute those responsible for the bloodshed.

“We have no tolerance for hate and violence from white supremacists, neo-Nazis or the KKK,” Pence said at a news conference on the first day of his week-long trip to South America. “These dangerous fringe groups have no place in American public life and in the American debate, and we condemn them in the strongest possible terms.”

Pence’s comments came during a joint news conference with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, where the vice president was asked to respond to criticism of the equivocal statement Trump delivered Saturday.

“What happened in Charlottesville is a tragedy,” Pence said, adding that it is “in no way a reflection of the good and decent people of Charlottesville or of America.”

Pence was measured in his remarks, delivered impromptu, as he sought to defend Trump’s response and testify to the president’s “heart,” as he put it, while also specifically disavowing what Trump would not — white supremacists.

“President Trump clearly and unambiguously condemned the bigotry, violence and hatred which took place on the streets of Charlottesville,” Pence said. After calling out white supremacists, neo-Nazis and the KKK by name, Pence added, “The president also made clear that behavior by others or different militant perspectives also unacceptable in our political debate and discourse.”

Pence said Trump’s call was “sincere” and “from the heart,” and he criticized the news media for parsing the president’s words.

“I take issue with the fact that many in the national media spent more time criticizing the president’s words than they did criticizing those that perpetrated the violence to begin with,” Pence said. “We should be putting the attention where it belongs, and that is on those extremist groups that need to be pushed out of the public debate entirely and discredited for the hate groups and dangerous fringe groups that they are.”