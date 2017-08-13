

President Trump departs the White House on his way to West Virginia earlier this month. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

A new television ad unveiled Sunday by President Trump’s reelection campaign committee accuses “the president’s enemies” of trying to undermine his success in office.

The 30-second spot, produced six months into Trump’s term, targets Democrats and the news media, and touts what the campaign says are successes that the president has managed to achieve, including a low unemployment rate and record stock-market closes.

It comes as Trump faces a widespread backlash for not denouncing white supremacists by name for their role in Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville.

[White House: Trump’s condemnation includes ‘white supremacists, KKK, neo-Nazi and all extremist groups’]

“Democrats obstructing. The media attacking our president. Career politicians standing in the way of success. But President Trump’s plan is working,” the narrator says.

Photos of several Democratic politicians are featured in the spot, including Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), Rep. Maxine Waters (Calif.) and Senate Minority Whip Steny H. Hoyer (Md.).

The ad includes a montage of television hosts, including Joe Scarborough, Rachel Maddow and Brian Williams of MSNBC, and Anderson Cooper and Don Lemon of CNN, among others.

“The president’s enemies don’t want him to succeed,” the ad says, “but Americans are saying, ‘Let president Trump do his job.’ ”

In a statement, Trump’s campaign said the ad will air on cable news shows and the Internet.