

Statues of Confederate leaders stand in the U.S. Capitol, part of the National Statuary Hall Collection. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) will introduce legislation after Congress reconvenes next month calling for the removal of at least a dozen statues of Confederate soldiers and politicians located inside the U.S. Capitol.

The move follows similar action by many city officials around the country who are considering removal of Confederate statues and other memorials in an effort to avoid the kind of unrest that occurred in Charlottesville as alt-right and white nationalist groups across the country vow to stage more rallies.

Booker made the announcement Wednesday night on Twitter, saying, “This is just one step. We have much work to do.”

I will be introducing a bill to remove Confederate statues from the US Capitol building. This is just one step. We have much work to do. — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) August 17, 2017

The monuments include statues of Robert E. Lee, Edward Douglass White and Joseph Wheeler, which are part of the Capitol's National Statuary Hall Collection. There are a dozen statues of Confederate soldiers and politicians in that collection alone, compared to just four of black leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. that are sprinkled throughout the entire complex, according to the Architect of the Capitol.

Protests over Confederate symbols have erupted in several cities, following white nationalist violence in Charlottesville on Aug. 12. (Amber Ferguson/The Washington Post)

At the local level, city and civil leaders are concerned the presence of Confederate monuments might make their cities a flash point for future demonstrations by white nationalist groups. That fear prompted the city of Baltimore to remove four Confederate monuments in the darkness early Wednesday morning.

Hours after the monuments' removal, more than 1,000 people gathered at a memorial service for Heather Heyer in Charlottesville, who was killed last week when a car allegedly driven by a Nazi sympathizer plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white supremacist rally at the University of Virginia. The rally was organized to condemn a decision by the city to remove a statue of Lee.