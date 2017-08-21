

President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., hosts galas and large fundraising events each winter for charities. (AP)

In the last five days — since President Trump said there were “fine people” among those marching in a violence-plagued “Unite the Right” demonstration in Charlottesville — the president’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida has been deserted by 14 charities that use its ballrooms for fundraisers.

Those charities are key customers of Trump’s club: They can pay up to $275,000 for a single night’s revelry. They also are an important marker of prestige in Palm Beach: When big galas are going on in Mar-a-Lago’s ballrooms, the island’s elite must come to Trump, gathering at a club that doubles as his home. Even as president, Trump has reveled in this role: He has dropped in to glad-hand and address the crowds.

Now, this exodus of customers has highlighted an unexpected consequence of the president’s decision to keep ownership of his businesses while in the White House.

That decision has made Trump money, certainly. It allowed businesses and governments seeking the president's favor to funnel him money through his D.C. hotel. But it has also driven away customers, by injecting Trump’s divisive brand of politics into every business transaction — even a decision to rent a ballroom 990 miles south of Washington.

[Republican committees have paid nearly $1.3 million to Trump-owned entities this year]

The story of charities deserting Mar-a-Lago has been breaking quickly over the last few days.

Here are five questions and answers about what’s happened so far.

How many charities have canceled in the last week?

In all, 15.

That includes 11 charities that had planned galas or other large dinner events. These are the most important events of Palm Beach’s traditional winter “season,” when wealthy people from colder climes gather for five months of gala balls, golf, croquet lessons, sequins and pastel fabrics. Some of the biggest charity galas can attract 600 people or more, and raise more than $1.5 million in an evening.

The latest to move was the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in West Palm Beach, Fla. The center had held its "Palm Beach Wine Auction" dinner at Mar-a-Lago every year since 2013, and had planned to return next February. But, on Monday, the board said it would move the event to the Kravis Center itself.

"The Palm Beach Wine Auction has worked hard to raise both funds and awareness for arts education for all children in our community. Recent controversy has shifted the focus away from the purpose of the event and our mission," the center said, in a written statement attributed to CEO Judith Mitchell. "We were able to secure the exact same date for the event of February 1 on our own property."

Even before last week, Mar-a-Lago was facing an unusually slow season. It had only 16 galas on the schedule for next winter, as compared to 21 in the year before, and 26 in its best year.

Then, after the president’s comments about Charlottesville, there was a new wave of cancellations, beginning with the Cleveland Clinic Florida on Thursday.

Others canceling galas or dinner events include the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, the American Cancer Society, American Friends of Magen David Adom, Leaders in Furthering Education, the Palm Beach Zoo, the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach, the Susan G. Komen breast cancer charity and the Autism Project of Palm Beach County.

In addition, four other charities said they would cancel luncheons planned at Mar-a-Lago. Those charities include the Ryan Licht Sang Bipolar Foundation, Morselife, Hearing the Ovarian Cancer Whisper and Big Dog Ranch Rescue.

In most cases, the charities have indicated they will find another venue for their events, instead of canceling them entirely.

Which nonprofits are sticking with Mar-a-Lago?

So far, we know of two.

The Palm Beach Police Foundation — whose Policeman’s Ball is one of Mar-a-Lago’s largest events — is “continuing with its plans” to hold the gala there again in 2017, spokeswoman Maureen O’Sullivan said Sunday.

[Three fundraising giants cancel plans for galas at Mar-a-Lago]

The same is true for the Palm Beach County Republican Party, which has held its annual Lincoln Day dinner at Mar-a-Lago since 2013. “We have no plans to switch venues,” the party's chairman, Michael Barnett, wrote Sunday.

The good news for Trump’s club is that these two events are among Mar-a-Lago’s highest-paying event customers. The police foundation paid $276,000 to Trump’s club for rent, food and beverages at one recent gala, according to tax records. The Palm Beach County Republican Party pays about $145,000 for its dinner, Barnett said.

How much is this costing the president?

It’s hard to say for certain.

Officials at the Trump Organization did not respond to a question about how much revenue Mar-a-Lago will lose because of the canceled events. Many charities won’t reveal how much they paid. It’s also unclear whether the charities that had already paid deposits are getting that money back.

The big gala events seem to bring in more than $100,000 per night each, according to a survey of charity leaders and tax documents. The luncheons can bring in anywhere from $24,000 to more than $80,000.

Even these low-ball numbers yield an estimate of $1.1 million in revenue that Trump’s club could have expected from the 14 lost events. That’s a significant sum, although Mar-a-Lago has other streams of revenue: initiation fees, member dues, hotel suites, and restaurants and bars catering to members and guests.

In recent years, Mar-a-Lago has run profits between $4 million and $8 million, according to documents the club filed in court in Florida.

Are more cancellations coming?

That seems possible.

In the last few days, at least three other charities have appeared to waver in their decision to hold an event at the president’s club.

According to news reports, the Palm Beach Habilitation Center -- which had planned a luncheon at the club -- is holding a board meeting to discuss moving its annual wine-auction dinner away from Mar-a-Lago.

In addition, the Unicorn Children’s Foundation, which had planned a luncheon at Mar-a-Lago, said it is also exploring other options. The final decision will be made at a board meeting on Sept. 7, an official at that charity said.

Is the same thing happening at other Trump businesses?

In some cases, yes.

Outside Los Angeles, for instance, a golf course owned by Trump has seen a decline in golf revenue, big outdoor weddings and charity golf tournaments. That course’s problems appear to have begun in the summer of 2015, after Trump attacked Mexican immigrants during the speech that announced his campaign.

[Is the presidency good for Trump’s business? Not necessarily at this golf course.]

And in New York City, both Trump’s golf course in the Bronx and his hotel in SoHo appear to have experienced declines in banquet business and event-space rentals. Radio station WNYC reported that the Trump SoHo hotel had seen a drop in companies renting out its ballrooms for meetings, and that officials were considering layoffs as a result.

What has the president said about all of this on Twitter?

So far, nothing at all.