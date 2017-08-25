The American president, of course, has critical governing duties. But there’s another set of duties that presidents typically fulfill — the ceremonial ones. These are events like black-tie dinners, first pitches at baseball games, hosting champion sports teams at the White House and many more.

President Trump has taken an unusual approach to these traditions. Most recently, amid controversy, the president and first lady backed out of the Kennedy Center Honors. Though long attended by presidential couples, the White House said the couple will skip the event to avoid “political distraction.” Also, NBA champions the Golden State Warriors have yet to make a decision about whether the team will visit the White House as the winners usually do.

This seems to be part of a pattern. The president hasn’t participated in many traditional ceremonial duties. Which raises the question: Can a president simply opt out of the ceremonial aspects of the presidency? And if he does, what is lost?

On this week's episode of “Can He Do That?” John Heubusch, executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, explains how Reagan handled similar events. Plus, we talk to Julianna Smoot, consultant and former White House social secretary, whose job it was to plan many of these ceremonial moments.

Listen to the full episode, featuring The Post's chief correspondent, Dan Balz, below.

https://soundcloud.com/washington-post/whats-lost-when-a-president

Each week, ‘Can He Do That?’ examines the powers and limitations of the American presidency, focusing on one area where Trump is seemingly breaking precedent. We answer the critical questions about what today’s news means for the future of the highest office in the nation.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.