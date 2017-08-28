At a news conference, Aug. 28, President Trump mistook one Finnish reporter for her colleague. He then responded to her question about how the U.S. would respond to Russia. (Reuters/The Washington Post)

Two blondes walked into a White House news conference.

You'll never guess what happened next. (Hint: President Trump mixed them up.)

The confusion started near the end of a news conference with Trump and Finnish President Sauli Niinisto in the East Room of the White House on Monday, when Trump encouraged Niinisto to take an additional question from a member of Finland's press corps.

Niinisto pointed to a straw-haired female reporter, prompting Trump to smile and joke, “Again? You’re going to give her the same one?” in an apparent reference to another reporter from Finland, who had asked a question earlier in the news conference.

“No, she is not the same lady,” the Finnish president replied, looking half-stricken, half-sheepish.

“They are sitting side by side,” Niinisto added, helpfully, sneaking a quick glance at Trump.

Indeed, they were two totally, completely different women — Maria Annala, who describes herself on Twitter as a “news journalist from Finland living in Boston,” and Paula Vilén, who describes herself on Twitter as a “Foreign News Correspondent, Finnish Broadcasting Co.”

As the room tittered, the second reporter offered Trump a quick cultural lesson and quipped, “We have a lot of blonde women in Finland,” before moving briskly along to her question, about the role Finland is playing in the much-watched and hyper-scrutinized relationship between the United States and Russia.