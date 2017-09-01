Last week, Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas causing catastrophic flooding and forcing thousands to leave their homes. Dozens have lost their lives.

President Trump initially responded with tweets about the storm, focusing on the unprecedented levels of rain and commending the efforts of emergency response personnel.

Trump promised federal assistance for Texas in a news conference Monday, adding that he believed it would be approved quickly, with “very rapid action from Congress.” The following day Trump headed to Texas, and in a speech to supporters outside a firehouse in Corpus Christi, he stuck to the theme of those initial tweets. Trump again spoke primarily of the strength of the storm and the administration's response.

Now, as recovery efforts continue, questions about continued relief and funding remain: Can Trump get emergency response funding for Texas as promised? And how does Trump’s response to this natural disaster compare to that of past presidents?

On this week's episode of “Can He Do That?” we get these answers from former Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator under George W. Bush, R. David Paulison. Plus, congressional reporter Mike DeBonis is back on the show to break down how relief funding works and what we can expect in the coming weeks and months.

Listen to the full episode below.

Each week, “Can He Do That?” examines the powers and limitations of the American presidency, focusing on one area where Trump is seemingly breaking precedent. We answer the critical questions about what today’s news means for the future of the highest office in the nation.

