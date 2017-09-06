President Trump called White House adviser Ivanka Trump to the stage during his speech in Mandan, N.D., on Sept. 6. He said before he left for North Dakota she asked him, "'Daddy, can I go with you?'" (The Washington Post)

During a speech about tax reform in North Dakota on Wednesday afternoon, President Trump recognized local lawmakers from both parties, a major GOP donor who made billions in the oil industry and his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, who works in the White House as one of his top advisers.

“Everybody loves Ivanka,” the president said, readjusting his microphone as the crowd cheered. “Come up, honey. Should I bring Ivanka up? Come up.”

As the president's 35-year-old daughter made her way up to the stage, Trump kept talking.

[When Dad’s the president — a look inside Ivanka Trump’s complicated world]

“Sometimes they'll say: You know, he can't be that bad of a guy, look at Ivanka,” Trump said. “Come on up, honey. She's so good. She wanted to make the trip. She said: 'Dad, can I go with you?' She actually said: 'Daddy, can I go with you?' I like that, right? 'Daddy, can I go with you?' I said: 'Yes, you can.' [She said,] 'Where are you going?' [I said,] 'North Dakota.' I said, 'Oh, I like North Dakota.' "

Ivanka Trump — a successful business executive in her own right who wrote a book about how women can advocate for themselves in the workplace -- flashed a huge, toothy smile as she walked onto stage and shook her father's hand. Throughout her father's career and now in the White House, Ivanka Trump often makes seemingly impromptu appearances like this one, stopping by her father's office during interviews with prominent political journalists or meetings with congressional leaders.

[Ivanka Inc.: A deep look at the first daughter's fashion line]

“Hi, honey,” the president said. “Say something.”

“Hi, North Dakota,” Ivanka Trump said with a laugh. “We love this state, so it's always a pleasure to be back here. You treated us very, very well in November, and have continued to, so we like showing the love back. Thank you.”

With a wave, she prepared to turn the stage back over to her father and boss, the president of the United States.

“Thank you, honey. Come,” Trump said, reaching for his daughter and pulling her in for a kiss on the cheek before she left the stage.

“And she means it,” Trump told the crowd. “Believe me.”