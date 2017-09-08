

(Washington Post illustration; Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post; Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday that the Trump administration is rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program and giving Congress six months to pass legislation that protects 690,000 young immigrants from deportation.

The DACA program was implemented in 2012 by executive action from President Barack Obama. The action came in an election year after Congress failed to pass more comprehensive immigration reform known as the Dream Act.

On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly promised to get rid of DACA, but has expressed compassion toward "dreamers" since taking office.

So what does Trump hope will happen as a result of his decision to shift the burden to Congress? Will enforcing a six-month deadline mean the United States finally sees immigration reform legislation? And how might Trump’s base react to this approach?

On this week’s episode of the "Can He Do That?" podcast with White House reporter David Nakamura, we talk to John Sandweg, former Immigration and Customs Enforcement acting director, about our country’s immigration policies. Plus, Saba Nafees, a dreamer in the DACA program, shares what it's like to be stuck in limbo, unsure of what will happen next.

Listen to the full episode below.

