

Hope Hicks arrives at Trump Tower in New York on Nov. 14. The White House announced Tuesday that Hicks has been formally named White House communications director. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Hope Hicks, a longtime adviser to President Trump, was formally named his top communications adviser Tuesday.

Hicks has served as interim communications director since the abrupt departure of Anthony Scaramucci from the post last month. She will now hold the title in full, putting her among the highest-ranking women in Trump's White House.

Hicks was a top aide during Trump's presidential campaign and is among a small circle of trusted advisers who are not part of Trump's family.

The appointment, which does not require Senate confirmation, was announced Tuesday evening.

The White House also announced the addition of Republican strategist and commentator Mercedes Schlapp as a senior communications adviser, as well as two other promotions among existing staff. Raj Shah will be the principal deputy to press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Steven Cheung will be head of strategic response.

The appointments add or elevate two women and two men of Asian origin within an administration dominated by white men.