President Trump says he plans to travel to Florida on Thursday in the wake of Hurricane Irma.
Trump's announcement on Twitter did not include details of where in the state he plans to go. The White House had earlier said Trump planned to visit Florida to survey damage from the hurricane that destroyed some parts of the Florida Keys, strafed the western coast and caused flooding across much of the state.
I will be traveling to Florida tomorrow to meet with our great Coast Guard, FEMA and many of the brave first responders & others.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2017