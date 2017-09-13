

Director of the National Economic Council Gary Cohn, left, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and President Trump at Trump Tower on Aug. 15 in New York City. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Trump will sign a bipartisan congressional resolution condemning hate groups and racially motivated violence in Charlottesville, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Wednesday.

“Absolutely, and he looks forward to doing so as soon as he receives it,” Sanders said.

Trump was widely criticized for equivocating about blame for violence that killed a woman protesting a white nationalist rally in Virginia last month, and for appearing to show support for some of the rally participants.

The resolution condemns the violence and urges Trump to speak out against racist hate groups.

The legislation was passed by unanimous consent in the Senate on Monday and in the House on Tuesday in an effort by lawmakers to secure a more forceful denunciation of racist extremism from the president.

“The president was clear in his initial statement, that he condemned hatred, bigotry, racism of all forms. He continues to stick to that message. He's been very consistent in that fact,” Sanders said, referring to part of Trump's initial remarks about the Charlottesville violence. He had also said the violence was perpetrated by “many sides.”

Trump discussed his response to Charlottesville during a White House meeting Wednesday with Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), who is his party's only black senator.

“He and the senator talked about that and discussed that, and agreed that that was the appropriate place to be,” Sanders said.

Scott had excoriated Trump in the wake of Charlottesville, saying the president had compromised his “moral authority.” The meeting was intended to clear the air.

“They had a very open and honest conversation, and committed to continuing those conversations and making sure that today was just the first step of many of those meetings where I think that'll be an ongoing process and ongoing conversation that they have,” Sanders said.