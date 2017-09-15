Last week, Trump reached an unexpected debt ceiling deal with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) — two top Democrats.

Trump then had dinner with Schumer and Pelosi Wednesday night, after which the two Democratic leaders announced a major agreement with the president that would ensure protections for “dreamers” and increase border security. But the deal would exclude a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, a signature Trump campaign promise.

The White House initially denied that any deal had been reached, but as details continue to emerge, it seems like Trump’s willingness to work with Democrats may be part of a new strategy.

If these deals are part of a new approach, will this strategy work for Trump? Is crossing party lines an effective way for a president to govern? Can Trump continue to work with Democrats without losing the support of his base?

This week's episode of the “Can He Do That?” podcast answers those questions. The Post's Robert Costa adds insight to Trump's latest deals with Democrats and what they mean for his political future. Plus, Nick Troiano, executive director of the Centrist Project explains America's political parties and the risks of a system ideologically divided.

Listen to the full episode below.

