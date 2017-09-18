

Vice President Pence greets tourists at the Capitol on Sept. 12. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Vice President Pence has hired Alyssa Farah, the spokeswoman for the House Freedom Caucus, as his new press secretary, his office confirmed.

Farah will replace Marc Lotter, who came to Washington with Pence after serving as a longtime aide in Indiana, where Pence was governor.

Lotter will remain in his post until the end of the month before leaving the administration for the private sector. Farah will start Oct. 2, according to Pence's office.

Farah has spent more than a year as the spokeswoman for the hard-line conservative Freedom Caucus, and before that she was communications director for Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), the caucus's chairman.

The Freedom Caucus has been a key Trump-allied constituency within Congress, and its leadership has worked closely with Pence in negotiations over efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

The changes in Pence's communications operation come months after longtime Republican political operative Nick Ayers was appointed chief of staff — a move aimed at giving the vice president a more forceful political operator to manage his affairs amid the swirling Russia-related investigations.