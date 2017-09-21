NEW YORK -- President Trump said Thursday that his administration will impose new sanctions on North Korea, but declined to elaborate in brief remarks to reporters during a meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

“We will put more sanctions on North Korea,” Trump said, responding to a question. The announcement came hours before the president was set to meet with the leaders of South Korea and Japan to discuss strategy to confront Pyongyang over its nuclear and ballistic missile tests.

The latest round of U.N. Security Council sanctions applied to the North this month left room for further penalties. For example, the sanctions put limits on the nation's oil imports but did not impose a full embargo, as the United States has suggested it supports. The Trump administration has signaled it also wants a full ban on the practice of sending North Korean workers abroad for payments that largely go to the government in Pyongyang.

The Security Council had also applied tough new export penalties in August, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that there are signs those restrictions are having an economic effect.

“We have some indications that there are beginning to appear evidence of fuel shortages,” Tillerson said in a briefing for reporters. “And look, we knew that these sanctions were going to take some time to be felt because we knew the North Koreans, based on information that the Chinese had shared with us and others had shared with us, had basically stockpiled a lot of inventory early in the year when they saw the new administration coming in, in anticipation of things perhaps changing. So I think what we're seeing is a combined effect of these inventories are now being exhausted, and the supply coming in has been reduced.”

There is no sign, however, that economic penalties are having any effect on the behavior of dictator Kim Jong Un's regime and its calculation that nuclear tests and other provocations will ensure its protection or raise the price of any eventual settlement with the United States and other nations.

All U.N. sanctions have to be acceptable to China, North Korea's protector and chief economic partner. China's recent willingness to punish its fellow communist state signals strong disapproval of North Korea's international provocations, but China and fellow U.N. Security Council member Russia have also opposed some of the toughest economic measures that could be applied, such as banking restrictions that would affect Chinese and other financial institutions.

In his speech at the United Nations on Tuesday, Trump threatened the destruction of the North Korean regime if its leaders continued to threaten the United States and its allies with a nuclear weapons program.

[In U.N. speech, Trump threatens to ‘totally destroy North Korea’]

“The United States has great strength and patience, but if it is forced to defend itself or its allies, we will have no choice but to totally destroy North Korea,” Trump said in his speech.

“Rocket Man is on a suicide mission for himself and for his regime,” he added, referring toKim.