Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has, for months, been conducting an investigation into the Trump campaign’s possible coordination with Russia to interfere in the 2016 presidential election. A central figure in that investigation is Trump’s former campaign chairman and international consultant, Paul Manafort.

Manfort made headlines several times this week. First, the New York Times reported that Manafort was told by investigators he would likely be indicted. CNN later reported that investigators wiretapped Manfort before and after the election.

Then, The Washington Post reported Wednesday that in emails, Manafort offered to give “private briefings” on the 2016 race to a Russian billionaire with ties to Putin, Oleg Deripaska. These emails are now part of the Mueller investigation.

Even before all this news, Manafort was known to have complicated relationships with foreign governments and there were money laundering allegations against him.

So what does all of this amount to? What can Manafort’s actions tell us about the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia?

On this week’s episode of "Can He Do That?" we talk to Jimmy Gurulé, University of Notre Dame law professor, about where Manafort’s actions may cross a legal line. Plus, Pulitzer Prize-winner Carol Leonnig explains the complexities of Manafort’s involvement in the Mueller investigation.

