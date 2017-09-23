

President Trump speaks Friday during a campaign rally for Sen. Luther Strange in Huntsville, Ala. (Evan Vucci/Associated Press)

President Trump criticized Sen. John McCain on Saturday morning after the Arizona Republican's announcement that he could not support the latest GOP push to overhaul the Affordable Care Act.

“John McCain never had any intention of voting for this Bill, which his Governor loves,” Trump said on Twitter, referring to Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican who supports the latest health-care bill. “He campaigned on Repeal & Replace. Let Arizona down!”

McCain announced in a statement Friday that he could not in “good conscience” vote for the Cassidy-Graham health-care proposal because it fails to address health care in a bipartisan fashion.

But Trump noted that Arizona had experienced premium increases last year and complained that Senate Democratic Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) had sold McCain a “bill of goods.” It is not clear what the president was referring to.

Trump added that McCain had disappointed his friend and co-sponsor of the legislation, Sen Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.).

“McCain let his best friend L.G. down!” Trump said, using Graham's initials.

Both McCain and Graham referenced their friendship publicly in statements about the health-care push.

McCain noted that he opposed the bill even though the authors are his “dear friends” and he thinks “the world of them.”

And Graham responded to McCain on Friday saying that their friendship “is not based on how he votes but respect for how he’s lived his life and the person he is.”

In a slew of tweets Saturday morning, Trump also pressured two other senators who have held back their support for the Cassidy-Graham measure.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has been a vocal opponent of the proposal, but Trump tweeted that he believed “he may find a way to get there for the good of the Party!”

And Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has not said how she will vote, but with McCain opposed, her support will be critical for the bill's passage.

In a tweet, Trump noted high health-care costs in Alaska and indicated that he hopes Murkowski “comes through.”