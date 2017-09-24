

President Trump in Bedminster, N.J., on Sept. 15, 2017. (Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images)

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — President Trump on Sunday left open the possibility that the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act might not be successful despite likely plans to vote on the GOP proposal this week.

“Eventually we’ll win, whether it’s now or later,” Trump said as he prepared to board Air Force One to return to Washington after spending the weekend at his golf resort in Bedminster, N.J.

Trump noted also that his first priority has always been on overhauling the tax code, and he told reporters that the tax plan he and lawmakers will propose has been “totally finalized.”

“My primary focus, I must tell you — and has been from the beginning as you can imagine — is taxes,” Trump continued. “I believe we will be successful in the largest tax cut in our country’s history.”

Trump's comments come at a moment of uncertainty for the Republican health-care bill. Republicans still do not appear to have enough votes for the measure to pass, and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) indicated Sunday that she was unlikely to vote in favor of it. Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) announced Friday that he would not vote in favor. And the proposal has faced opposition from Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who says it does not do enough to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Two other Republican senators, Ted Cruz (Tex.) and Mike Lee (Utah), indicated that they also may not support the bill.

Trump lamented that Republicans still have reservations even though the bill “happens to be particularly good” for their states.

“I’ve been watching for seven years as the Republicans have been saying repeal and replace,” he said.

On taxes, Trump said he “hoped” any proposal will include a 15 percent corporate tax rate and an individual tax rate of 10 to 12 percent.

“This is a plan for the middle class and for companies so they can bring back jobs,” he said.