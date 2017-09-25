After players of several NFL teams kneeled, locked arms or stayed in their locker rooms during the national anthem on Sept. 24, President Trump said his criticism of the protests "has nothing to do with race." (Bastien Inzaurralde/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Monday praised football fans who booed NFL players taking a knee during the national anthem on Sunday, as he continued for a fourth day his campaign to pressure team owners on the issue.

“These are fans who demand respect for our Flag!” Trump said in a series of morning tweets, also asserting that only a “small percentage” of players knelt.

The president went on to praise NASCAR supporters and fans, saying they were with him, and denied that his stance has anything to do with race.

“It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this!” Trump said in another tweet.

His latest comments on this subject followed a remarkable Sunday during which players at games across the country locked arms, knelt and stayed in the locker room during anthem in a show of solidarity against Trump’s broadside on the issue. Several team owners also participated.

At a political rally in Alabama on Friday, Trump demanded that NFL owners “fire or suspend” players who kneel during the national anthem, using a profane term to describe players who do. He has also called for fans to boycott games if the form of protest continues.

In the first of his Monday tweets, Trump referenced the stance of several owners at a NASCAR event held in New Hampshire. They made clear that drivers and others could be fired if they don’t stand during the national anthem.



President Trump gestures after getting off Air Force One in Bedminster, N.J. last week. (Photo by Mandel Ngan/Getty Images)

“So proud of NASCAR and its supporters and fans,” Trump said on Twitter. “They won't put up with disrespecting our Country or our Flag — they said it loud and clear!”

In another tweet on Monday morning, Trump, who spent the weekend at his private golf club in New Jersey, referenced another issue facing him in Washington.

He wrote: “The White House never looked more beautiful than it did returning last night. Important meetings taking place today. Big tax cuts & reform.”