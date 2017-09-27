Asked on Sept. 27 about Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price's taxpayer-funded travel on private planes, President Trump said he was "not happy about it." (The Washington Post)

President Trump said Wednesday that he is “not happy” about revelations that Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price took numerous flights on government-funded private jets for work and personal trips.

Responding to questions from reporters, Trump said he is “looking into” the situation and “personally, I'm not happy about it, and I let him know it.”

Price has been under fire for using public funds to pay for private flights more than two dozen times, according to Politico, mixing in some personal travel with business trips.

The president appeared to suggest that he would considering firing Price, saying, “I'm going to look at it” after a reporter asked about Price's future, though it was not completely clear whether Trump was answering that direct question.

"I will tell you personally I'm not happy about it. I am not happy," Pres. Trump says on Secy. Tom Price's reported private plane use pic.twitter.com/n5W0xnmtfW — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 27, 2017

Later, asked again about whether he would fire Price, Trump said, “We'll see.”

In a letter Tuesday, House investigators asked Price and more than 20 other agency heads to list all use of private, charter aircraft and use of government-owned aircraft by political employees since Trump's inauguration.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) and top Democrat Rep. Elijah E. Cummings (D-Md.) requested passenger manifests, dates of use, destinations, costs and other information for each trip. The information is due Oct. 10.

The letter reminded Price and other recipients that official travel for all federal employees must be “by the most expeditious means of transportation practicable,” and be in line with an employee's function. Travel “by no means should include personal use.”

