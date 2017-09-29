Politico reported Sunday that President Trump’s son-in-law and top adviser Jared Kushner had used private email to conduct official White House business.

Since then, New York Times reporting has revealed that the use of private email wasn’t limited to Kushner; it involved as many as six of Trump’s once-closest advisers, including former chief strategist Stephen K. Bannon and former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus.

The news led to some obvious comparisons to one of the biggest stories from the 2016 election: the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

So how do the latest actions by Trump’s advisers compare to Clinton’s? What are the laws surrounding the use of private email? And how does this development affect special prosecutor Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation into possible ties between the Trump campaign and Russia?

This week’s episode of “Can He Do That?” answers those questions with political investigations reporter Rosalind Helderman and former White House staff secretary and current global security and data lawyer Rajesh De.

