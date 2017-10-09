

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) speaks at a news conference at the Capitol on Sept. 14 with Sens. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), left, and Benjamin L. Cardin (D-Md.). (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

President Trump is playing golf Monday with Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who has at times been a thorn in the president's side.

The two men, who feuded most recently in August, are spending the Columbus Day holiday at Trump National Golf Club, the president's private course in Northern Virginia. They were planning to play golf together, barring rain, according to a White House official.

Graham joined the presidential motorcade at the White House, where staffers were spotted loading golf clubs into one of the vehicles. Trump was seen wearing a white hat and black jacket.

The golf outing comes a day after Trump sparred on Twitter with another Republican senator, Bob Corker (Tenn.), who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. After Trump attacked him in a morning tirade, Corker tweeted that the White House had devolved into an “adult day-care center.”

Corker later unloaded on Trump in an interview with the New York Times, saying that the president's behavior was setting the nation “on the path to World War III.”

In August, Graham was one of the sharpest critics of Trump's handling of the deadly white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. Graham accused Trump of stoking racial divisions with his comment that “both sides” were to blame for the violence, noting that the president's response to the tragedy had won praise from “some of the most racist and hate-filled individuals and groups in our country.”

Trump called out Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R- S.C.) on Aug. 17 for their criticism of his leadership. Here are 4 other politicians Trump has targeted on Twitter. (Elyse Samuels/The Washington Post)

“History is watching us all,” Graham said.

Trump later admonished Graham on Twitter, saying he was “publicity seeking” and charging that the South Carolinian “just can't forget his election trouncing.”

Graham was one of 16 Republican candidates to run against Trump. Failing to gain traction, Graham bowed out of the race before the first caucuses and primaries and endorsed former Florida governor Jeb Bush.