President Trump is not thrilled with NBC News this week. NBC News reported early Wednesday that Trump pushed back in July for a major expansion of the U.S. nuclear arsenal. That request reportedly prompted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to later call Trump a “moron.”

Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday to deny the report, calling it “fake news” and “pure fiction.” He raised the idea of challenging NBC’s broadcast license. Later, at a news conference alongside Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Trump said, “It’s frankly disgusting the way the press is able to write whatever they want to write, and people should look into it.”

Hours later, Trump reiterated his call to strip licenses from networks in yet another tweet: “Network news has become so partisan, distorted and fake that licenses must be challenged and, if appropriate, revoked. Not fair to public!”

But can a U.S. president revoke or strip a network’s broadcast license?

On this week’s episode of “Can He Do That?” we’ll revisit the president's relationship with the press with The Washington Post’s media columnist Margaret Sullivan. Plus, we'll talk to Post political reporter Aaron Blake about similar actions taken by President Richard M. Nixon in the 1970s. And finally, Andrew Jay Schwartzman, Benton Senior Counselor at the Georgetown University Law Center's Institute for Public Representation, explains the licensing process and limitations on the president and the Federal Communications Commission.

