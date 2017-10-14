

Hillary Clinton poses after being presented with a Honorary Doctorate of Law at Swansea University in Wales on Saturday. (Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

Hillary Clinton lumped President Trump in with disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein during a TV interview taped Friday in Britain, saying that the problem of sexual assault is widespread.

“Look, we just elected someone who admitted sexual assault to the presidency,” the former Democratic presidential candidate told Britain's Channel 4 News. “So there's a lot of other issues that are swirling around these kinds of behaviors that need to be addressed. I think it's important that we stay focused, and shine a bright spotlight and try to get people to understand how damaging this is.”

Clinton was being interviewed about her new book, “What Happened,” which chronicles her 2016 presidential campaign. In the book, Clinton includes a vivid description of her mind-set during a presidential debate with Trump last year, just days after The Washington Post reported on taped remarks in which Trump bragged about groping women without their consent.

During the Channel 4 interview, Clinton was asked whether she had heard rumors about Weinstein's behavior toward women before news reports this month detailed allegations of sexual harassment and assault dating back decades.

Clinton said she and her husband, the former president, have known Weinstein for years, and she attended numerous fundraisers organized or backed by the producer. She has said she was “shocked” and saddened by the allegations against someone she knew as a friend and that she supports the women who have come forward.

“No, I did not know,” Clinton said in the interview.

She estimated that Weinstein had donated from $12,000 to $16,000 to her election campaigns. She has pledged to donate a commensurate amount to a women's charity.

Numerous women have accused the longtime movie executive and leading Democratic donor of abuse ranging from creepy insinuation to rape. He was fired by Miramax, the film studio he co-founded with his brother, last week. On Saturday the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences stripped Weinstein of membership.

In her book, Clinton brings up a particular moment during the debate when Trump began moving around the stage and loomed behind her as she answered questions. Narrating her interior conversation at the time, Clinton imagines telling Trump, “Back up, you creep.”