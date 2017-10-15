

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine). (David Sharp/AP)

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Sunday counseled President Trump to choose his words more carefully, saying that “he does not have the luxury that he had when he was in the private sector of saying whatever comes into his mind.”

Collins pointed to Trump’s recent cryptic comment after a meeting with military commanders — he said the gathering could represent “the calm before the storm,” words that neither he nor his top aides have since explained.

“I think what the president needs to realize is that his words really matter,” the senator said during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.” “Both our enemies and our allies analyze that comment to figure out what it means.”

Collins, who announced last week that she would remain in the Senate rather than run for governor, was also critical of Trump’s frequent use of Twitter.

“I don’t think the Twitter war is particularly productive, but the president needs to remember that his every word he speaks matters now that he is president of the United States,” she said of the former real estate magnate and reality television star.