"This is something that's really going to define Alabama for the future. Not just for the people but for all the aftereffects that we're going to have on what the people view as what's politically correct and what's not.” — Zach Parrish of Alabama, 20, Democrat

Last night, Democrat Doug Jones won Alabama's competitive — and at times bitter — election, and is now set to become the state's next U.S. senator. In the days leading up to the special election in Alabama, Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa spoke to voters in the deep-red state as they decided between the Democrat and a Republican, Roy Moore, who has faced allegations of sexual misconduct with minors.

Jones's win has sizable consequences for the rest of the country, for the legislative agenda in Congress, for the state of divisive politics and party loyalty and even for the president of the United States.

On the 50th episode of “Can He Do That?," a podcast that explores the powers and limitations of the American presidency, we dive into Costa's reporting in Alabama and cover what happens next now that Alabama has elected a Democrat to the Senate.

