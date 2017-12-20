

People pass border wall prototypes as they stand near the border with Tijuana, Mexico, in San Diego. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Construction of President Trump’s promised U.S.-Mexico border wall remains a distant prospect, but he might soon take an opportunity to remind Americans of his continued commitment to seeing it through.

During a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Trump said he might soon visit a plot of remote land along the border outside San Diego, where six construction companies have built eight border wall prototypes for U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

“I may be going there very shortly to look at them in their final form,” Trump told members of his Cabinet as a group of reporters looked on.

[A look at Trump’s border wall prototypes]

The passing comment came during a meeting largely devoted to touting the GOP tax legislation. But the president touched on a number of topics before the press was led out, including his marquee campaign promise regarding the wall.

Trump also restated his desire that the wall be see-through so that U.S. border agents and others can know what’s happening on the other side in Mexico.

During Trump’s campaign — and at campaign-style rallies he’s held since — there were frequent chants of “build the wall” for his supporters.

Congress set aside $20 million in this year’s budget for the prototypes but has not committed to full funding of the project.