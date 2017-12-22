

Still celebrating passage of a tax bill with only Republican votes, President Trump on Friday took to Twitter to predict that “at some point” he would start working with Democrats “for the good of the country.”

Trump said that infrastructure would be “a perfect place to start,” referring to an initiative the White House is preparing to unveil as early as mid-January that is designed to spur $1 trillion in new spending over the coming decade on the nation’s ailing roads, bridges, airports and waterways.

At some point, and for the good of the country, I predict we will start working with the Democrats in a Bipartisan fashion. Infrastructure would be a perfect place to start. After having foolishly spent $7 trillion in the Middle East, it is time to start rebuilding our country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2017

The White House plan would reward states and localities that raise taxes or come up with other sources of new revenue to pay for such projects. Washington would kick in about $200 billion, with local jurisdictions and the private sector picking up the rest of the tab.

Such a plan would need at least some Democratic support to pass the Senate. Traditionally, Democrats have advocated spending on transportation projects and other infrastructure, but it’s unclear whether they will embrace Trump’s approach or be eager to work with a president who has frequently attacked them.

Just Thursday morning, Trump wrote on Twitter that Democrats wanted to shut down the government “for the holidays in order to distract from the very popular, just passed, Tax Cuts.” Polls show that the tax bill is not popular.



Later Thursday, Congress passed a stopgap spending bill, averting a partial government shutdown.

Trump’s other major accomplishment on Capitol Hill this year — the confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch — came primarily with Republican votes.

And his failed attempts to overhaul the Affordable Care Act were driven by Republican plans that no Democrats in Congress were willing to support.