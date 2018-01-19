

President Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May talk during a working dinner meeting at the NATO summit in Brussels last May. (Matt Dunham/EPA)

President Trump plans to meet next week with British Prime Minister Theresa May on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, the White House announced Friday.

“President Trump looks forward to having a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister May in Davos next week to further strengthen the US-UK Special Relationship,” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement, adding that other details about Trump’s visit to the gathering of global elites will be announced next week.

Trump’s planned meeting with May comes in the wake of his announcement last week that he was canceling a trip to the British capital because he was “not a big fan” of the real estate deal in which the United States sold its old embassy, located in one of the poshest areas in London, to move to a shiny new building in south London.

Trump is a hugely controversial figure in Britain, where he recently caused an uproar by retweeting the anti-Muslim videos of the leader of a far-right group. May was among those critical of Trump’s actions.

Many in Britain — including the mayor of London — have said Trump is not welcome there and speculated that he canceled his visit out of fear of widespread protests.

The gathering in Davos starts Tuesday. Trump will be the first U.S. leader since President Bill Clinton to attend the meeting in the Swiss Alps, which typically attracts some of world’s wealthiest financiers.