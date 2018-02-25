

Ivanka Trump holds Cora Weber, 4, the daughter of U.S. bobsledder Nathan Weber, on Sunday during the third heat of the four-man bobsled competition final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. (Christophe Ena/Associated Press)

Ivanka Trump said Sunday that she doesn’t know whether arming teachers with concealed weapons, as her father advocates, would makes schools safer and said the idea needs further discussion.

President Trump’s daughter, who serves as a senior adviser in the White House and is in South Korea, where she attended the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics, was asked by NBC News if arming teachers would make children safer.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” she said. “Obviously there would have to be an incredibly high standard for who would be able to bear arms in our schools.”

[ President Trump says arming teachers would be up to states and ‘very inexpensive’ ]

In the wake of the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Feb. 14, President Trump has repeatedly pressed the case for arming about 20 percent of teachers and other school personnel, arguing that it would be a major deterrent to gunmen like the one who killed 17 people in South Florida. In a tweet Saturday, he called the idea “a big & very inexpensive deterrent” and said it should be left to the states to decide whether to pursue the strategy.

Ivanka Trump told NBC’s Peter Alexander: “I think that having a teacher who is armed, who cares deeply about her students or his students, and who is capable and qualified to bear arms is not a bad idea, but it’s an idea that needs to be discussed.”