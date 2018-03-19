

Christopher Liddell, second from right, listens as President Trump speaks during a meeting with business leaders in Washington on April 11, 2017. At the time, he was the assistant to the president for strategic initiatives. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Christopher Liddell has been named the deputy chief of staff for policy coordination, the White House announced Monday morning.

Liddell, a former executive at Microsoft and General Motors, will be tasked with overseeing and coordinating President Trump's policy process, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders. These responsibilities were previously largely handled by Rob Porter, who resigned as staff secretary in early February amid accusations that he emotionally and physically abused his two former wives. Liddell will report to White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly and work closely with Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations Joe Hagin.

Liddell, who joined the administration during the transition, has managed its efforts to modernize the government's information technology systems and helped decrease the number of government regulations. He was also involved with the White House Office of American Innovation, which was led by Jared Kushner — a senior adviser and the president's son-in-law — and tasked with advising Trump “on policies and plans that improve government operations and services, improve the quality of life for Americans now and in the future, and spur job creation.”

“Chris is widely respected across the administration and is highly qualified to oversee and coordinate our policy process,” Sanders said in a statement. “We look forward to having him in this new role.”

Liddell was one of the people Trump considered naming as his top economic adviser after the first person to hold the job, Gary Cohn, quit earlier this month. Trump ultimately picked Larry Kudlow, a CNBC television commentator, for the position.