

President Trump on Friday at the White House talking about the $1.3 trillion spending bill. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press)

President Trump ran through a litany of topics in a series of tweets early Sunday, commenting on a recent attack by a gunman in France, explaining why he believes a wall will still be constructed along the southern border despite not receiving the amount of funding he originally wanted and insisting that he is “very happy” with his existing legal team.

The legal team representing the president in the special counsel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election is in flux. His top attorney, John Dowd, resigned Thursday morning after a series of strategy disputes with the president. Since then, the president has struggled to find top-notch defense lawyers willing to represent him, The Washington Post reported last week. Among the reasons that some firms are not interested in the work: Trump is a difficult client to work with and often ignores the advice of his legal counsel. Meanwhile, special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and his investigators have intensified their focus on Trump’s actions.

But Trump insisted in two tweets Sunday morning that many “lawyers and top law firms want to represent me in the Russia case” and that people should not “believe the Fake News narrative that it is hard to find a lawyer who wants to take this on.”

“Fame & fortune will NEVER be turned down by a lawyer, though some are conflicted,” Trump said, adding that a new legal team would take months to get up to speed, costing more in legal fees. “I am very happy with my existing team. Besides, there was NO COLLUSION with Russia, except by Crooked Hillary and the Dems!”

On Sunday morning, Trump also continued to defend the $1.3 trillion budget, which specifies border funding is permitted only for “operationally effective designs deployed” as of May 5, 2017. (That means the money cannot be used to build any of the wall prototypes that Trump viewed during a high-profile visit March 13 on the border.) At the last minute Friday, the president threatened to veto the spending bill but then signed it into law. Trump said that “much can be done” with the funding that is allocated for the wall and that this is “just a down payment.”

“Work will start immediately,” he tweeted. “The rest of the money will come.”

