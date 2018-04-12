Each week, the “Can He Do That?” podcast explores critical questions about what today’s news means for our nation and its highest office. Listen here.

When news broke Monday morning that the FBI was executing a search warrant at the home and office of President Trump's attorney Michael Cohen, Washington Post national security reporter Matt Zapotosky almost couldn't believe it.

“I just thought, 'Oh my gosh. A Cohen raid?' " Zapotosky recalled. “Like, it doesn't get much bigger than that.”

Federal investigators targeted Cohen's Manhattan home, office and hotel room. They seized his computer, phone and personal financial records, including tax records. They are investigating whether Cohen may have engaged in possible bank fraud, wire fraud or campaign-finance violations — legal violations that could be related to reports that he provided hush money to the adult-film star Stormy Daniels.

So, that's all to say ... it has been a big week. And on the latest episode of the “Can He Do That” podcast, Zapotosky walks us through the Cohen raid and all its implications.

Listen to the episode: Trump’s lawyer got raided by the FBI. Now what will Trump do?

Could this new probe prompt Trump to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, or even special counsel Robert S. Mueller III? If either of them get canned, what happens to the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 campaign? And if Trump tries to shut down the investigation, would Congress take action to stop him?

And, most of all — how is Trump handling the news of a raid on the office of his attorney and close friend?

“He's angry. And he's angry in a way that I don't think we have seen before,” Zapotosky says on the podcast. “But I still don't think we know what exactly he's going to do about that.”

