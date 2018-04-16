

President Trump speaks at an event Monday to promote the Republican tax package, as Irina Vilarino, owner of Las Vegas Cuban Cuisine, listens. (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

President Trump, who doesn’t like to be overshadowed by those who work for him, joked Monday that John Bolton, his new national security adviser, could soon be out of a job.

At an event in Hialeah, Fla., staged for Trump to tout the Republican tax cut bill passed last year, he took a moment to crow about the U.S. military strikes in Syria on Friday and pointed out that Bolton was traveling with him.

The crowd erupted in applause.

“Whoa,” Trump said, seemingly taken by surprise. “John, that’s pretty good. I didn’t expect that. I’m a little jealous.”

After a brief pause, Trump playfully asked the crowd: “Are you giving him all the credit? You know that means the end of his job, you know.”

[France’s Macron tries to walk back remarks that he persuaded Trump to keep troops in Syria]

Trump went on to share the credit for what he dubbed “a big successful hit,” relaying that none of the more than 100 missiles fired into Syria were shot down.

“Did our generals do a great job?” the president said to more applause. “Did our military do a great job?”

At the event, Trump heard from a handful of business owners who said they had benefited from the tax bill.

Before introducing Bolton, Trump pointed out two other senior administration officials who were accompanying him: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta, a Miami native and son of Cuban immigrants.

“Not all of my choices were good, but they were great ones,” Trump said.