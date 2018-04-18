

President Trump speaks during a news conference with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven at the White House last month. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

President Trump on Wednesday took fresh aim at California and its “sanctuary” laws affecting undocumented immigrants, claiming that many areas of the state want out of what he characterized as “this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept.”

Trump’s morning tweet was his latest salvo at the nation’s most populous state, whose laws the president and his administration contend are too friendly to undocumented immigrants.

There is a Revolution going on in California. Soooo many Sanctuary areas want OUT of this ridiculous, crime infested & breeding concept. Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy. Want Security & Safety NOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 18, 2018

Trump claimed that there is now “a Revolution going on in California” and that many residents have come to agree with him about the dangers of the policies of the state and local jurisdictions.

[After a very brief respite, Trump resumes his war of words with California Gov. Jerry Brown]

Last month, the Justice Department asked a federal judge to block three California laws, which among other things, restrict how state businesses and law enforcement agencies can cooperate with immigration authorities.

Gov. Jerry Brown (D) subsequently said Trump was “going to war” with his state.

On Twitter on Wednesday morning, Trump also took another shot at Brown, who has agreed to send National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border as Trump requested — but with restrictions that Trump finds troubling.

“Jerry Brown is trying to back out of the National Guard at the Border, but the people of the State are not happy,” Trump wrote. “Want Security & Safety NOW!”

Brown said Tuesday that he is interested in finding a compromise.