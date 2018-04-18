

President Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel at news conference in the East Room of the White House on March. 17, 2017. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Trump will welcome Germany Chancellor Angela Merkel to the White House on April 27, another in a flurry of meetings with top U.S. allies.

Merkel's visit will come three days after France's Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to make the first state visit to the White House since Trump took office. Trump and Macron have forged close ties on security issues, including Syria, but the president's relationship with Merkel has been decided cooler amid tensions on trade and NATO.

Merkel visited Trump last year, but that meeting appeared to get off to a rocky start when Trump failed to shake her hand during a photo op in the Oval Office.

A White House statement called the alliance “a bedrock of the transatlantic relationship” and said that the two leaders would work “to address a broad range of geopolitical and economic challenges.”

Peter Beyer, the German government’s new coordinator for transatlantic relations, told Bloomberg Television that the trans-Atlantic alliance is “obviously very demanding,” but that he expected the two leaders to try to bridge differences when they meet.

“Transatlantic relations remain one of the cornerstones, one of the main pillars of our relationships,” he said Monday. “They have a lot to talk about.”