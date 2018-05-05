As midterm primary elections heat up around the country, there are looming questions.

Which races are critical to watch? What are the strategies of Democrats and Republicans wrestling over control of Congress?

And what does the state of the midterm season say about President Trump and his effect on the political landscape of the country?

On this week's episode of "Can He Do That," we sit down with national political correspondent David Weigel, to talk about the latest news in midterm elections.

And when it comes to Republican candidates for Congress or governorships, Weigel says that many politicians are aligning themselves as much as possible with Trump — particularly because they know that the president's most loyal supporters are the ones most likely to show up on Election Day.

"It's not 100 percent of the country that's voting. It's more like 40 percent, if that. So all Republicans are trying to do is get their loyal voters out. And that would be maybe half as many as voted in 2016," Weigel said. "The thing that they worry about is Democrats exciting their base and turning them all out."

Listen to the full episode here.

Subscribe to "Can He Do That?" on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.