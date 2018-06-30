

President Trump speaks to reporters at the White House. (Evan Vucci/AP)

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — President Trump said Saturday that he has asked Saudi King Salman to increase oil production to help ease pressure on rising gas prices, which have threatened to stifle economics benefits for Americans from the Republican tax cut bill.

In a morning tweet from his private Bedminster golf club, Trump said he made the request during a conversation with Salman, citing the “turmoil” and dysfunction in Venezuela and Iran for driving up prices at the pump.

Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that, because of the turmoil & disfunction in Iran and Venezuela, I am asking that Saudi Arabia increase oil production, maybe up to 2,000,000 barrels, to make up the difference...Prices to high! He has agreed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2018

The average per-gallon price for gas in the United States was $2.85, a jump of 63 cents from a year ago, according to AAA. That has led Democrats to lay the blame on the White House, highlighting Trump's decision to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal as a factor in the tightening global oil supply.

“President Trump’s reckless decision to pull out of the Iran deal has led to higher oil prices,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said last month during a photo op outside an Exxon station. “These higher oil prices are translating directly to soaring gas prices, something we know hurts middle- and lower-income people.”

The impact of rising gas prices in offsetting the pocketbook benefits of the tax cuts approved by Congress in December could dampen public enthusiasm over the economy ahead of the midterm elections. Trump should know about the potential political consequences, having routinely blamed Barack Obama when prices rose during that administration.