Plenty of Republican congressional candidates have pledged to back President Trump’s efforts to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. But Jason Emert, a candidate in Tennessee, goes further in a new television ad: It shows him literally building a wall in what appears to be his yard.

In the 30-second spot, Emert, who bills himself as a “Pro-Trump, Pro-Wall, and Conservative Republican” and is competing in next month’s GOP primary in the 2nd Congressional District, is seen working on the wall when he is interrupted by his wife, Lauren.

“Hey, Jason, are you really going to help President Trump build the wall?” she asks.

“You bet I am,” says Emert, who is trying to succeed retiring Rep. John J. Duncan Jr. (R-Tenn.).

The ad also plays on the unpopularity there of former Tennessee Volunteers football coach Butch Jones, who was fired during a disappointing season last year.

“Unlike Butch Jones, when I say I’m going to do something, I actually mean it,” Emert says.

The trolling of Jones doesn't end there. During his tenure as the university’s football coach, the folksy Jones talked about building the program “brick by brick.” While at Tennessee, Jones also appeared in a commercial for Farm Bureau Insurance, in which he was shown building a brick mailbox.

The Emert ad mimics the details of that ad in numerous ways, including the orange polo shirts that both men wear.