

President Trump participates in a Celebration of America event at the White House on Tuesday. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg News)

The latest episode of The Fake Presidents of Washington featured a hokey brouhaha between Donald Trump and the Philadelphia Eagles, with the president’s last-minute cancellation of a White House visit by the Super Bowl champs.

It had a bit of everything: It was a redux of Trump’s withdrawal of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors’ White House invitation. There was a phony premise — Trump’s cancellation tweet made the standoff about standing for the national anthem, but as ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi tweeted Tuesday, “Not one single @Eagles player knelt during the national anthem in the 2017 regular season and playoffs.” And it reignited a fight Trump had already won — NFL owners recently announced their new national anthem policy, allowing players to wait in the locker room, stand for the anthem or be fined if they kneel while it plays, to try putting the issue to rest.

But that’s the point: Trump doesn’t want to win. He loves to fight, and he wants to keep this one going.

Most people can see Trump’s melodramas for what they are — vulgar opéra bouffe that feeds the 24/7 cable news cycle. Every day at the White House is Drake vs. Pusha T, but the president doesn’t have the sense to “stay off the ’Gram.” We’re embarrassed by it, but by now, sadly, we’re used to it. Trump’s loyal supporters love it, and on one level, Eagles-gate is just the latest in a series of stompy-foot beefs that serve the dual purpose of delighting the groundlings and feeding Trump’s bottomless thirst for attention and his unearned sense of grievance. Just ask “Lyin’ Ted” Cruz, “low energy” Jeb Bush, “Little Marco Rubio,” “liddle’ Bob Corker,” “our beleaguered A.G.” Jeff Sessions and “Crooked” Hillary Clinton (who co-starred in the same tweet), or even smaller-button-having “Little Rocket Man” Kim Jong Un. Our fragile president is committed to always playing victim, and thus always needs a villain.

Yes, as Trump reportedly told Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, the national anthem fracas “is a very winning, strong issue” for him. As a recent Yahoo News/YouGov survey found, 53 percent of respondents said they support the NFL’s new policy — a sop to Trump’s hectoring on the issue — while only 32 percent oppose it. In a recent HuffPost/YouGov poll, a plurality, 49 percent, said kneeling during the anthem isn’t appropriate, while only 35 percent said it is. More notable is how those numbers break down: The HuffPost poll found that 92 percent of those who called kneeling “inappropriate” were Trump voters.

If there’s a bonus for Trump, it’s that he gets to wink and say the anthem issue has “nothing to do with race” after he drops a “son of a bitch” line in reference to players in a league that’s about 70 percent black.

If this was a one-off, you could chalk it up to America’s most craven politician pandering to America’s most obsequious supporters in a pivotal election year. Big surprise, right? Trump draws out a showdown with a sport whose athletes are mostly African American, and it plays relatively well with his predominantly white base. That’s part of it, for sure.

Don’t overlook, however, how much Trump relishes fights over losing issues, as well.

In a January meeting with congressional leaders, Trump said he wanted a “bill of love” that would address the plight of the Dreamers, with a CBS News poll released around the same time finding that 87 percent of respondents, including 79 percent of Republicans, saying they favored allowing Dreamers to stay in the United States. But Trump couldn’t take yes for an answer because coming to an agreement on a bipartisan issue didn’t give him what he craves the most: a war of words in which he emerges victorious and his adversary has been rhetorically bloodied. If he’d forced his party to compromise, he’d have lost the opportunity to fire off tweets like these:

Republicans want to fix DACA far more than the Democrats do. The Dems had all three branches of government back in 2008-2011, and they decided not to do anything about DACA. They only want to use it as a campaign issue. Vote Republican! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018

Or how about North Korea? Trump’s planned summit with Kim is presumably on for later this month, as scheduled, but in between accepting the date and going on it, Trump sent Kim a passive-aggressive “Dear John” letter, pretend-canceling the meeting. For reasons, theories vary from Trump’s team trying to wheedle extra concessions to Trump taking umbrage at Kim’s “tremendous anger and open hostility.” But here’s another theory: Up to that point, things were proceeding too smoothly. The meeting came together with such ease, Trump had no opportunity to act like Kim had been outfoxed, so he injected a dose of made-up confrontation, even though the whole thing is likely just a photo op.

Bill O’Reilly’s career is on the downslide, but the War on Christmas™ is alive and well, thanks to Trump. He wanted a trade fight with our next-door neighbor, Canada, and he got one; things were apparently too calm in the Holy Land, so he shook things up by moving the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem; President Barack Obama sliced and diced Trump at the 2011 White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, so Trump served his revenge cold — becoming president years later and doing his damnedest to unravel Obama’s accomplishments, even those that are popular with Trump’s fans.

No one can seriously believe that his zeal for the NFL tussle is about respect for the American flag or American service members. If that’s what he cared about, he would have told his staff to apologize for insulting war hero Sen. John McCain; he would never have picked a fight with the widow of Sgt. LaDavid Johnson after Johnson was killed in action; he would have scolded Roseanne Barr for once mocking the anthem, instead of trying to suck up to her about her show’s ratings.

For Trump, the action is the juice. Look no further than his gloat, to the Cowboys’ Jones: “You can’t win this one.” Except that in the heads-of-state club, Trump is the proverbial guy doing thrill-seeker liquor store holdups with Born-to-Lose tattooed on his chest. Like so many things with this president, the fights he chooses are about him, about winners and losers, and about getting down in the mud as far he possibly can.