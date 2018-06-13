

(Courtesy of the city of Milford)

When I moved to Delaware two and a half years ago, I was impressed by the quality of the infrastructure, including the relative lack of potholes. I had most recently worked as a city manager in northeast Ohio — a region known for tough, cold winters with lake effect snow and endless potholes. There, we knew how hard it was to keep ahead in the never-ending race to fix our streets with limited resources.

I was told that being positioned between the Delaware and Chesapeake bays, our peninsula had more moderate weather. Then three weeks into my new job, a nor’easter hit Delaware, bringing snow, winds, flooding and cold temperatures. And that meant potholes.



A Milford pothole. (Courtesy of the city of Milford)

Over the next two years, I learned more about the infrastructure needs of Milford (approximately 10,000 residents) and the funding mechanisms we had available. While some streets in Milford are maintained by the state, the majority are the city’s responsibility. Deferred maintenance on other streets meant that while about half of Milford’s streets are in good or satisfactory condition, the rest were rated fair, poor, very poor or serious condition.

While Ohioans have, in my experience, greater sensitivity to street maintenance, Delawareans are no less upset when a truck rumbles over a pothole near their house and wakes them up. But Delaware also prides itself on being a low-tax state, and that has attracted many residents over the years who expect excellent services with low taxes and rare, if ever, tax increases.

So when I learned in the winter that Domino’s was offering checks to municipalities to repair their potholes as part of a marketing campaign, I quickly responded.

We worked with Domino’s ad agency to ensure the city would be portrayed in a positive light (not as some pothole-infested place you’d never want to visit) and to address any ethical concerns (i.e. we are not endorsing any particular brand of pizza). Our role was easy. In exchange for a $5,000 check, Domino’s wanted photos — before and after shots. They didn’t want to send a video crew. They didn’t want high-resolution photos. They wanted cellphone shots of a bunch of guys patching potholes. The work was fun for our maintenance team: They rolled out our new patching system and got to work. They added the tagline and Domino’s logo in spray chalk, and in two weeks, more than 40 potholes of different sizes were patched across Milford.

Many of us are more familiar with business to business promotions (like show your baseball ticket for a discount at a partner restaurant), but rarely has a business directly invested in making our infrastructure better through an ad campaign.

Domino’s campaign has sparked interesting commentary, some of it negative, about what it says that a pizza chain is funding basic infrastructure repairs. One critic called it “a sign of both how horribly infrastructure has crumbled in America and how much power we have ceded corporations,” while another likened it to the trend of “funding our healthcare through GoFundMe.”

But we saw this as a positive for our community. $5,000 is not a small amount of money relative to our budget for street repairs. Our general fund budget is $9 million, more than half of which funds our police department. In many communities, there’s constant competition between paying for police and everything else. Milford is no different. The budget for street and road materials, for maintenance and repairs of local streets, is just $30,000, and this must be stretched to cover crack sealing and other repairs, in addition to fixing potholes.

The state of Delaware’s Municipal Street Aid fund shares a limited amount of funding with municipalities to help pay for street maintenance. But in Milford’s case, that aid only covers about a quarter of our annual needs for resurfacing projects. As a result, we have been working hard to fund infrastructure repairs and maintenance through other means to extend the life of our streets.

For instance, we stretch the utility repair funds as much as possible by combining projects — if we need to repair a water line but we know a sewer line on the same block also will need repairs, we will wait to do those together, to avoid paying to rip up and fix the street twice. We’re working with other levels of government to try to find ways we can share equipment or work on projects together — we bought a new street sweeper this year, and another community will likely be borrowing it. We’ve automated garbage collection. The new patching system we bought in the fall uses a technique that can be deployed in cold temperatures, so we can patch all year round and not just when it’s warm outside.

There are people in this country who think government wastes money. But I treat city tax dollars as if they were my own dollars, and I encourage city employees to do the same. Get three bids on every project; get three quotes on every purchase. Turn off the lights. Be good stewards. We were able to get lower prices on fuel by getting bulk discounts through state contracts. We apply for 2-4 grants a year and maybe get one. But a lot of basic services can’t be funded by grants. We continue to try to develop the innovative types of ideas that foundations like to fund, but the basics — plowing the snow, collecting garbage, the regular stuff that makes a city function — no one gives you a grant for that. Taking $5,000 from a pizza chain to repair our roads was not a difficult decision.

If there’s one thing most governments have a harder time funding than street repairs, it’s marketing and promotion. I’m willing to bet that many Americans would have a hard time finding our small state on a map; it would be harder still to locate Milford. So I’m also hoping that this campaign brings more awareness to the great state of Delaware and to what we’re accomplishing here in Milford — with our small team of city employees, we’re operating more efficiently and delivering increased service levels for the same or lower rates.

I’ve worked in local government for 30 years, and attitudes toward taxes have been evolving. Our residents have legitimate expectations that we will be careful with their dollars and limit increases in their taxes. And, if taxing formulas and methodologies are perceived as fair to everybody and we demonstrate good stewardship of our resources, then hopefully fewer people will complain about paying taxes. My job, as a professional local government manager, is to identify the best alternatives to providing crucial city services in an equitable manner and then bring those recommendations to our policymakers. Sometimes that means creative financing. And sometimes that means letting Domino’s pick up the tab.